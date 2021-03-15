Amateur plastic surgeon arrested in Florida

A Florida woman posing as a doctor was arrested after botching a rhinoplasty, reports ABC News. She was detained while working on another patient/customer.

Police said they were contacted in mid-February by a man who had undergone Rhinoplasty surgery at a surgical center in Doral. The man told police the $2,000 surgery had left his nose disfigured, and after the procedure he learned the woman who performed it, Jimenez De Rodriguez, wasn't licensed to practice medicine in Florida, an arrest report said.

"Cheap rhinoplasty" just sounds like one of those mistakes that one should see coming.