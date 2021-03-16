Fuzzy white fungus eats spiders alive but it's not cordyceps

Thom Dunn

When people talk about crazy zombie fungi that hijack bug bodies, they're usually talking about cordyceps. I recently learned about this similar fungal pathogen that lives in dank basement and likes to attach itself to common cellar spiders through the joints in their legs, slowly consuming their insides until all that's left is a fuzzy white ghost husk hanging in your basement. Neat.