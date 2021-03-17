Sheriff on suspect who killed 8 women: "yesterday was a really bad day for him"

Robert Aaron Long, 21, allegedly killed 8 women at three spas in and around Atlanta before giving himself up to authorities. Six of the victims are Asian women. Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has an explanation for what went down: Long had a "really bad day".

"He does claim that it was not racially motivated. He apparently has an issue, what he considers sex addiction and sees these locations as something that allows him to go to these places and it's a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate. He was pretty much fed up and kind of at the end of his rope and yesterday was a really bad day for him. And this is what he did."