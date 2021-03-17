Watch alleged abuser fire his lawyer in Zoom hearing: "he's a bum ass dude!"

Remember the alleged domestic assaulter who was discovered to be in the same house as his victim during a Zoom court hearing? Here's a new video in which Coby James Harris fires his lawyers and has a screaming fit, this time from jail.

Go to 1:01:39 to see Harris fire his "bum ass dude" lawyer. A little later in the video, you'll see him freaking out [muted by the judge] when the prosector describes the horrible violence Harris is accused of perpetrating on the victim and asking for new charges to be filed against him.