Rep. Jimmy Gomez introduces resolution to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene

I believe some of my @HouseGOP colleagues — and one in particular — wish harm upon this legislative body. I won't watch @RepMTG threaten our democracy and do nothing. Today, I formally introduced a resolution to #ExpelGreene ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FBrFJtAbvU

The House has only ever expelled five members in its history. And there's a high bar to expel a member from the House: a two-thirds majority must vote in favor.

House Democrats, as well as 11 Republicans, voted last month to strip Greene of her seats on the Budget and the Education and Labor committees in response to her past apparent endorsements of political violence as well as her suggestions that school shootings and the 9/11 terrorist attacks were staged.

But some Democrats like Gomez want to go further and remove Greene from Congress altogether. More than 70 Democrats have signed on to the expulsion resolution so far, according to Gomez's office.