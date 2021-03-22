David Bowie was slated to play Count Robert Lecter on NBC's Hannibal

Here's a bit of Bowie trivia of which I was unaware.

One character from the novels who didn't appear in the Hannibal series is the title character's uncle Count Robert Lecter, who first appeared in Hannibal Rising. While Robert in the novel is short-lived and ultimately doesn't play a major role, showrunner Bryan Fuller had big plans for the Count on Hannibal. In fact, he first offered the role to David Bowie during the second season, who expressed interest.