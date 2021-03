The new LEGO Trouble on Tatooine is well worth it for Grogu and Mando minifigures.

While this 276 piece kit won't eat up hours, those minifigs are gold. The Tusken Raider is cool but Mando's cycler rifle? Gotta have it!

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Trouble on Tatooine 75299 Awesome Toy Building Kit for Kids Featuring The Child, New 2021 (276 Pieces) via Amazon