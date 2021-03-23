Hasbro's 'Galactic Snacking Grogu' needs food badly

The most popular character in recent Star Wars storytelling is getting his snack on.

Star Wars:

This October, Hasbro will release Galactic Snackin' Grogu, a new take on the adorable young alien from The Mandalorian, featuring cute sounds, animated motions, and interactive accessories. Living up to his name, Galactic Snackin' Grogu can munch on several included items, including a blue cookie (no doubt Force-nabbed in school on Nevarro), a bowl of soup with a squid-like creature, and can be fed with a spoon; he'll also react to each, and will let you know what he likes and what belongs in a trash compactor. In addition, he recognizes and responds to his favorite toy, even appearing to use the Force when playing with it. Inspired by the events of The Mandalorian Season 2, Galactic Snackin' Grogu looks to be a delightful follow-up to last year's award-winning The Child Animatronic Edition, a landmark release that struck a chord with fans of all ages. StarWars.com caught up with Hasbro's Vickie Stratford, sr. design director, to talk about the response to The Child Animatronic Edition and why she's excited to see fans play with this new version.

You may now enjoy Grogu munching away, and levitating stuff, from the safety of your own surplus Clone Wars era spacecraft.

MEET HASBRO'S ADORABLE (AND HUNGRY) GALACTIC SNACKIN' GROGU