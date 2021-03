I don't know anything about welding, but having a pal around who can tack a couple of pieces of metal together is always handy.

A few weeks ago a couple of pieces of metal that were screwed together, inside my pizza oven, fell apart. Looking at the problem, I can see that welding is my solution. As my former expert welding pal has disappeared, I am searching YouTube and watching a lot of videos before I go and find someone else!