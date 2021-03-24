Enjoy this 1964 public information movie depicting a gentlemanly British family man turning into a contemptible twit when he gets behind the wheel of a car: "He's not an especially nasty man. He's considerate, normally. But now he's … downright daft and selfish." At this point he no longer deserves his wifely kiss. Stay to the end for a moment of sublime oddness when the narrator's chirpy Queen's English transforms into an electrifyingly bad impression of working class road rage.
1964 public information film about bad British drivers
