Yale professor says she was fired at Alan Dershowitz's behest after criticizing him

Dr. Bandy Lee was on the Psych faculty of Yale University. Lee tweeted critically about Alan Dershowitz, a lawyer to Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein who is himself the target of allegations of sexual misconduct. Dershowitz is also the author of a book titled Cancel Culture: The Latest Attack on Free Speech. Lee was fired by Yale over her criticism of Trump and Dershowitz, she says, after Dershowitz wrote to her employers to demand she be disciplined.

Lee's complaint alleges that Yale fired her in response to a January 2020 tweet that characterized "just about all" of former president Donald Trump's supporters as suffering from "shared psychosis" and said that Alan Dershowitz, a lawyer on Trump's legal team, had "wholly taken on Trump's symptoms by contagion." Dershowitz responded to the tweet with a letter to Yale administrators, in which he complained that Lee's tweet constituted "a serious violation of the ethics rules of the American Psychiatric Association" and requested that she be disciplined.

In a world of gross men banging on about free speech while constantly trying to silence others through censorship and litigation, Dershowitz is exemplary and has longstanding form.