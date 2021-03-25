Does Robert E. Lee High School have a racism problem?

Duval County, Florida's Robert E. Lee High School has suspended teacher Amy Donofrio for refusing to remove a Black Lives Matter banner. Students attempted to rally in response to this but were blocked by the school.

News4Jax:

Donofrio was embroiled in controversy after Lee High School administrators ordered her to remove a Black Lives Matter banner from her classroom doorway by the end of the day Tuesday. Donofrio did not comply with the directive and said administrators removed the banner Tuesday night. Students at the school told News4Jax they had planned to stage a "peaceful assembly" Wednesday morning in response to a school administrator's removal of a the flag. A Lee High School senior said the school's staff prevented the demonstration from happening. "Security stood outside, like at every block way," the senior said. "During the time that we were supposed to walk out, they stood and blocked everything."

Students made their own Black Lives Matter signs to post around the school, however they were also promptly removed:

The 12th-grader told News4Jax that many students created and posted make-shift "BLM" signs on the walls of Lee High school, but says they were removed by school staff.

In response to Lee High School admin ordering a teacher to take down their BLM flag, students are creating their own "replacements" and hanging them around campus. @jaxdotcom pic.twitter.com/0ioa9wa7Av — Emily Bloch 🐘 (@emdrums) March 24, 2021

This was among the testimony at a recent hearing over potentially changing the name to something less offensive than a traitor to his nation and a leader of a rebellion to uphold slavey:

At a @DuvalSchools hearing about changing the name of Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville, Florida, one white man says "slaves are to obey their masters," while another says "if there are problems at the school it's because it is predominately African-American." pic.twitter.com/nyg1cmRWRA — Travis Akers (@travisakers) March 20, 2021

Shockingly, it seems Robert E. Lee High School has a racism problem.