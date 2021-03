Now you can decide who shot first!

This LEGO Master Builder Series Mos Eisley Cantina is phenomenal!

Everything from the minifigs to the dewback scream "GOTTA HAVE IT" about this amaze-balls LEGO set.

Configurable as an outdoor or indoor set, this 3,187 LEGO masterpiece will be great for stop-motion LEGO fan films.

LEGO Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina 75290 Master Builder Series Set via Amazon