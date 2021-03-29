In this video, @Matsu_Kusarine fastidiously and hilariously re-enacts one of those weird ads for logic gate games which, in the PLAY NOW MY LORD tradition, don't actually exist (the links go to reskinned white-label mobile games cranked out by the usual suspects).
Real life performance of logic gate game ad
