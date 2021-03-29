Stuck Suez ship shifted

Rob Beschizza

A fleet of tug boats succeeded in shifting the Suez-blocking container ship Ever Given on Monday, leading Egypt's president Al-Sisi to declare the crisis in the key shipping route "ended". Video shows the vessel nearly parallel to the canal's banks. But the Dutch operators of the Ever Given caution that the job is far from over, saying its bow is still "dead stuck" in mud. Istheshipstuck.com's current assessment: "Partially"