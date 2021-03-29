A fleet of tug boats succeeded in shifting the Suez-blocking container ship Ever Given on Monday, leading Egypt's president Al-Sisi to declare the crisis in the key shipping route "ended". Video shows the vessel nearly parallel to the canal's banks. But the Dutch operators of the Ever Given caution that the job is far from over, saying its bow is still "dead stuck" in mud. Istheshipstuck.com's current assessment: "Partially"
Stuck Suez ship shifted
Is that ship still stuck?
IsTheShipStillStuck.com follows in the great tradition of sites like AbeVigoda.com and IsItAJewishHolidayToday.com. (For those who haven't been following, a massive container ship is blocking the Suez Canal apparently after taking a route shaped like a penis and testicles.) READ THE REST
