Capitol riot suspect arrested in shirt saying "I Was There"

The AP reports that a man suspected of participating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested at his home while wearing a t-shirt saying "I Was There, Washington D.C., January 6, 2021".

On a recorded call immediately after his arrest, Miller told his mother, "I don't feel that I've done anything wrong and now I'm being locked up," according to prosecutors. … Miller joined the mob that breached the Capitol building and later threatened to kill New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a Capitol police officer, authorities said. After the Democratic congresswoman tweeted the word "Impeach," Miller tweeted back to her, "Assassinate AOC," according to prosecutors.

The well-videoed incident has proven to be a feast of self-incriminating behavior for prosecutors, but this takes the cake: