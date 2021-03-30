Intrepid vernacular photography collector Robert E. Jackson curated a delightful collection of vintage snapshots of women making fashion statements with their hats. My favorites are, naturally, the nutty ones. See them all: "Wild-Wacky-Stylish: Vintage Photos of Women's Hats Through the Ages" (Flashbak)
Vintage photos of women in wonderfully odd hats
