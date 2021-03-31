Watching this mama bear wrangle all 4 of her unruly cubs across the street is just so relatable

Carla Sinclair

A mama bear patiently tries to get all four of her cubs across the street, but it's not easy when they act just like human toddlers do – which is running off in any ol' direction without a care in the world. With only one mouth, she can carry just one uncooperative baby at a time, but like most parents, she somehow manages in the end.