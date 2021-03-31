Creepy commercials for Omega Mart, a supermarket with a difference

Enjoy Mike Diva's ads for Omega Mart, a real-life place you can go in Vegas made by Santa Fe art collective Meow Wolf. These segments are perhaps the most perfect examples of that darkly humorous, haunted cosmic consumer horror in the vein of Windows 95 Tips, Portal, SCP Foundation, and so forth. Trope-retiringly brilliant.
Meow Wolf's second permanent installation, Omega Mart, is an interactive, mind-bending art experience. Participants explore an extraordinary supermarket that bursts into surreal worlds and unexpected landscapes.