Like many of you, I was enthralled by #TheStory. Unfolding over the course of 148 tweets, this was a batshit crazy first-person account of an epic saga between a black woman dancer named "Zola" (our fearless narrator) and a skinny white girl Hooters customer named Jessica who invites her on a road trip to work a club in Florida. There are a multitude of morals that emerge during this story, but the first one might be the most important: "Don't get into a car with strangers". Insanity ensues. According to this Rolling Stone article, some of the original story, like Jarret's suicide attempt, were embellished, but many of the key elements – a brutal pimp, a tormented boyfriend, gaslighting, kidnapping, sex trafficking – remain tragic, wild, and true. And has now been adapted into a new film, written and directed by Janicza Bravo.
An exotic dancer's Twitter odyssey is now a feature film
- COMMENTS
- a24
- films
- florida
- stripper twitter
- thestory
- zola
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene (again) while the House pushes to expel her
This morning at 1:00am EST, Twitter once again suspended the account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA) for 12 hours (the first time was in January for spreading toxic lies). On Greene's Parler account she complained that she was suspended "for absolutely no reason, with no explanation." And she said, "They're doing everything they can… READ THE REST
Oops! Twitter automatically suspended anyone who used the word 'Memphis' over the weekend
If you were suspended from Twitter over the weekend, it might be because you used the word, uh, "Memphis" in your tweet. Anyone using the M-word was automatically suspended for 12 hours and forced to delete the offending tweet. Of course this was a mistake that Twitter later clarified. "Earlier today, there was a system… READ THE REST
Project Veritas kicked off Twitter
Project Veritas, the right-wing media group known for its unconvincing "stings" on liberal targets, was suspended from Twitter today. Founder James O'Keefe was also given a temporary suspension. Twitter spokesperson said the Project Veritas account was "permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter's private information policy," whereas O'Keefe's account was "temporarily locked" for violating the… READ THE REST
A lifetime of Babbel Language Learning is on sale for 60% off
If you dream of becoming a polyglot, or if you simply want to learn a new language, then you're in for a rare surprise. Babbel Language Learning, the world's no. 1 language-learning resource, is on sale for $199, its lowest price of the year. Being no. 1 isn't just about riding on your laurels. Babbel… READ THE REST
Want to understand Git and GitHub? This $25 training will get you up to speed
You may have heard of Git or GitHub, but had no idea what it is or what it does. Unless you're a coder, there's probably no reason you'd ever cross paths with this resourceful programming tool. For the uninitiated, Git is a software known as a version control system, which keeps track of each and… READ THE REST
Save 50% on 14 coding course bundles that can turn you into a serious programmer
As a web developer, you never know what tool you'll need to do the job. Some coders have full workshops full of crafty little baubles ready for tackling any build problem. Others are bringing a hammer and nails…and that's about it. This sale is how you pack that toolbelt with cool coding and web development… READ THE REST