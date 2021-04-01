I've really been enjoying the Monstrum series on YouTube, produced by PBS. They recently announced a spin-off show (of sorts), called Otherwords, exploring weird word etymologies. For the first episode, they explore the origins of the word "monster."
Image: YouTube
The origins of the word "monster"
- etymology
- folklore
- language
- Monsters
- PBS
