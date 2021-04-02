Concrete gets tougher with graphene

Perhaps someday we will once again achieve Roman levels of concrete artistry.

Graphene Exponent:

In July 2020, Thomas Swan, a global chemical manufacturing company signed an agreement with Concrene for a graphene-enhanced concrete product. That concrete product is now planned to be available in the US market in April 2021. The products in the lineup include a graphene-reinforced precast firepit, in production by Fairview Hearthside.

The graphene present within the product improves the hardening process of the concrete, creating a stronger, thicker concrete. This mixture has the potential to be revolutionary in the production of concrete for buildings, leading to superior, more powerful concrete on the market.