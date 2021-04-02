Microsoft Coffee remembers that time in 1996 when Redmond staffers printed up a load of "Microsoft Coffee" boxes, snuck them into Seattle-area retailers, and caused a Voltswagen-esque PR disaster on April Fool's day.

In 1996, Microsofties produced 100's of boxes of a fake product, "Microsoft Coffee", and snuck them into computer and office stores around Seattle. But Microsoft PR was furious, and scooped up most of the copies, and tried to bury the news. See the whole story at: https://microsoft-coffee.medium.com/m…​

But the site—complete with a perfectly scuffed box, convincing video of a local news item and mockups of contemporary internet and print coverage—itself seems to be clever April Fool's prank. Go look: there's not a word of evidence it ever happened. Have meta jokes gone too far? Or not far enough? Only Spencer F. Katt knows for real.