I frequently cook on a Kamado style grill and love it. While this DIY cooker is far too small for me, I sized up would probably work just as well as my many hundreds of dollar investment.
A DIY Kamado grill made of flower pots
Smoked tri-tip is popular because it is hard to mess up
Smoked tri-tip is fast, easy and super flavorful. The short cook time provides a lightly smoked flavor that will even please BBQ haters. My grocery service listed a prime cut of unseasoned tri-tip for the same price as their Santa Maria-seasoned choice cut. The choice is fine and was a frequent meal when I was…
How to destroy perfectly smoked pork butt
After 11 hrs smoking this pork butt at 225F, I had to move it to the oven. My Kamado grill had finally run out of fuel. I had misjudged the amount of time the pork would need. Two hours after moving the pork to the oven, a probe showed 205F or so and very tender…
The one brisket trimming video to rule them
I went deep down the YouTube 'how to make a brisket' rathole last week. I watched many more videos on the art and process of smoking beef brisket than I knew were out there or possible. Had I been pointed to this video first I could have stopped, even though some of the folks in…
