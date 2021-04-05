Every cardigan color worn by Mr. Rogers, in chronological order

It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood indeed! You can also purchase this as a print if you'd like to brighten up your own home with some cardigan wholesomeness.
Image: Sean O'Neil / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)
In this animated sci-fi-short, the world was a different place before the arrival of 0000E8, a pointy shaped entity that slowly begins to reshape the entire world in its likeness. Director Yana Pan discussed her inspiration: I think it started while I was thinking about cultural invasion. A lot of things nowadays are some form… READ THE REST
I have been learning to draw with this set of affordable colored pencils! With the help of YouTube and this set of colored pencils, I am trying once again to draw a monkey that doesn't end up looking like a penis. Thats just how they look to me, but I swear its a monkey. I… READ THE REST
Do you want to paint your house the color of cyberspace? Sherwin Williams has you covered (also available: "Web gray, African grey, software, network gray, grey screen." (via Bruce Sterling) READ THE REST
