Big tech eager to minimize remote working

Promises of "permanent" and "full-time" work-from-home were panic hype and tech workers who thought it was for real are finding themselves getting hauled back in to the office, reports the BBC. I hope you didn't move anywhere outside "commuting distance" during the pandemic!

As of 1 September, she said, employees wishing to work from home for more than 14 days would have to apply to do so. Employees were also expected to "live within commuting distance" of offices. No cocktails by the beach with a laptop, then. The intention was very clear. Sure, you can do more flexible working than you did before – but most people will still have to come into the office.