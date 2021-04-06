The Profound Eldritch Horror Of Dolly Parton's "Jolene"

There are apparently a bunch of different, totally unconnected people who have made their own Lovecraftian versions of "Jolene." Like the one above:

And in your eyes deep pools of vice

No spilt blood will for her suffice

The elder gods sing in her name: "Jolene" Her bloodlust has grown beyon'

What mortal men may yet reckon

Her mindless drones just screech her name: "Joleeeeene"

And this one:

For years, our town's been terrorized

By the beast who takes disguise

In the shell that calls itself "Jolene"

And of course:

Your teeth are sharp, your mouth agape

Your claws rend flesh, there's no escape

From the judgement of the Eldritch One, Jolene

Image: John Mathew Smith / Flickr (CC 2.0) and NeedPix (Public Domain)