The Profound Eldritch Horror Of Dolly Parton's "Jolene"

There are apparently a bunch of different, totally unconnected people who have made their own Lovecraftian versions of "Jolene." Like the one above:
And in your eyes deep pools of vice
No spilt blood will for her suffice
The elder gods sing in her name: "Jolene"
Her bloodlust has grown beyon'
What mortal men may yet reckon
Her mindless drones just screech her name: "Joleeeeene"
And this one:
For years, our town's been terrorized
By the beast who takes disguise
In the shell that calls itself "Jolene"
And of course:
Your teeth are sharp, your mouth agape
Your claws rend flesh, there's no escape
From the judgement of the Eldritch One, Jolene
Image: John Mathew Smith / Flickr (CC 2.0) and NeedPix (Public Domain)