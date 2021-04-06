"The State Birds are Garbage"

Rusty Blazenhoff

According to digital artist Jam2go, all the U.S. state birds are garbage except the ones that represent Louisiana, New Mexico, and California. In order, that's the brown pelican, greater roadrunner, and the California quail. I predict that for the next 23 minutes you're going to learn, and laugh, a lot.

