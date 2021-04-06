Once I got a wireless charging pad, I stopped using lightning cables to charge my phone. I have one on my bedside table and another on my desk. The ones made by Tozo are super-thin. I like being able to just set my phone on it and have it start charging. It comes in a wide variety of colors to match all of your charging moods, too!
This wireless charging pad is on sale today for less than the price of a lightning cable
