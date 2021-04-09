"The Devil Rides Out" and the peak of Hammer horror

This nearly 30-minute video takes a deep dive into Hammer Film Productions' 1968 satanic horror film, The Devil Rides Out. As they point out, this film, which was something of a flop at the box office, was a departure for Hammer. They didn't like doing Satanic films, but one of their top stars, Christopher Lee, pushed them to option the Dennis Wheatley novel and produce the movie. The film also features Lee in a hero rather than villain role. The screenplay was written by Richard Matheson (The Incredible Shrinking Man, I Am Legend) and directed by Hammer great, Terrance Fisher.

Image: Screengrab