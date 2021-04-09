Tucker Carlson forgets straight people can still have children

Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed on April 7 that transgender people are "a challenge to the perpetuation of the species" when a guest claimed there was a staggering "20,000 percent increase" in the transgender population.

"It's hard to think of anything more profound than that," Carlson said on Fox Nation's Tucker Carlson Today. via LGBTQ Nation

While speaking with Kentucky State University pol-sci professor Wilfred Reilly (who has written a book called Hate Crime Hoax: How the Left is Selling a Fake Race War), Reilly made some eyebrow-furrowing claims.

"The percentage of people that identified as transgender, traditionally, was about 0.01%, which would be one in 10,000," he said, not citing a source. "It's now two percent or a little more, which is one person in fifty," he said. He was referring to a 2019 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey of high school students where 1.8 percent of respondents said they were transgender. "You've seen it go from this to, again, not too far under five percent of all kids," Reilly said, the number inexplicably increasing again. "Is society self-sustaining?" he asked. "If 30 percent of men simply aren't willing or able to sleep with women, if another two or three percent of in particular young women want to modify their bodies so they cannot in many or most cases have children." "I mean, that's something that's an issue almost at the structural level. And you might ask, 'Why is that going on?'" via LGBTQ Nation

Reilly's point is eerily similar to one made by Republican Albany County Legislator George E. Langdon IV, who claimed that if everyone were gay, people would stop having children:

"When you have homosexual relationships, it's not perpetual. Give them an island, they'll be gone after 40 years, OK? Because they can't — God created us to be this way," he said. "There's so much common sense that needs to be applied to our policies, our procedures, the things that we do in our government."

George Langdon resigned this week.