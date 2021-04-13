Critical issues addressed in popular videogame

Fortnite, a game where you have 99 problems and most of them are related to not being able to find a pump shotgun, has added off-road tires.
I'll admit that off-road tire performance was pretty bad, but this was really an unexpected feature.
