Jimmy Kimmel looks at the bizarre junk for sale at the MyPillow guy's new Amazon rival

Mike Lindell has had a colorful life. He got his start gambling and selling cocaine and getting hooked on his own product, then found Jesus and started a pillow company. He then became the number one promoter of the Big Lie about election fraud and is currently the defendant of $1.3 billion defamation suit filed against him by Dominion Voting Systems. Now he's launching two new ventures, a social media platform called Frank and an online megastore called MyStore that sells stuff that only Lindell's most die-hard fans would want, like a life-size card board cutout of himself hugging one of his pillows. Jimmy Kimmel took a look at a few of the offerings on MyPillow and they are things you might find in one of the unsorted bins at the back of a Goodwill.