Desperate Donald Trump talks Lara Trump into hawking MyPillow junk — and it's cringe (video)

The GOP once again belittles itself for the sake of debt-riddled Donald Trump, who bizarrely talked his daughter-in-law — RNC co-chair Lara Trump — into hawking MyPillow products. And no, she does not look like she's having fun. (See video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)

"Two-pack, multi-use MyPillows, just $25. MyPillow sandals, just $25. Their 6-pack towel sets, you guessed it, $25," Ms. Trump robotically recites.

"And for the first time ever…" [awkward gulp, as if she can't believe she's doing this] …"the premium MyPillow with all new Giza fabric is just $25."

Scrambling to make a few bucks after Trump's Truth Social meme stock scam plummeted over $2 billion in just eight days — the MAGA party has taken the desperate step of again partnering with the arrested, evicted, MyPillow failure Mike Lindell. And it's most cringe-worthy, to say the least.