I think the Joker's henchman put his car up for sale

This '67 Valiant is cool enough for Henchman #1 or #2 but certainly not the big boss.

Bring A Trailer:

This 1967 Plymouth Valiant is a two-door sedan that is powered by a 392ci Hemi V8 paired with a four-speed manual transmission and finished in two-tone gold and purple over a beige interior. Additional modifications include Torq Thrust wheels, dual 500-cfm Edelbrock carburetors, a Weiand intake manifold, Pro Comp ignition, Flowmaster mufflers, four-wheel disc brakes, a pistol-grip shifter, digital gauges, and a JVC custom audio system. This Valiant was acquired by the selling dealer in 2019 and is now being offered with a clean Pennsylvania title.

The purple is awesome. The detail and attention paid to the engine bay is silly if you are going to ruin the car with that awful taupe for its second color.

I bet this thing flies tho. When the Joker wants you to chase down Bat-Man and get blown up in a tunnel, or skimmed off by a truck parked on the side of the road, you need POWER.

British Racing Taupe?

Who puts taupe on a car, and why? Did the owner think "Hey, I really stepped out with that purple, how do I tone it all the way back down?" It is a waste of purple paint.

Dash is pretty Knight Industries tho.