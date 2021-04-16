Unfortunately, or fortunately, the bobcat in the video was later put down and tested positive for rabies. However, it's always nice to watch a family man Hulk out and protect his family.
Watch: dad shows rabid bobcat who's boss
MacOs, Windows and Linux running simultaneously on an old PC
Luke Metoki virtualized MacOS and Windows simultaneously on an 2000s-era PC, with Arch Linux as the host organism. The mad science worked, but Windows was "very sluggish" if not given the lion's share of RAM. If you want me to write more about this, contact me. READ THE REST
Monkey plays pong … with its MIND
This video shows a monkey playing Pong using Neuralink, the Elon Musk-backed brain interface tech. Neuralink touts a new breakthrough technology, but a little skepticism is warranted, because we've been here before and paddle games are always the demonstrator. READ THE REST
Big tech eager to minimize remote working
Promises of "permanent" and "full-time" work-from-home were panic hype and tech workers who thought it was for real are finding themselves getting hauled back in to the office, reports the BBC. I hope you didn't move anywhere outside "commuting distance" during the pandemic! As of 1 September, she said, employees wishing to work from home… READ THE REST
Bright Cellars' personalized wine club turned this beer drinker into a wine person
I consider myself a beer person. My go-to order at the bar is a Miller High Life or Stella Artois. I know the difference between an ale and a lager, and I frequent the local microbrewery. It's not that I only like beer; I just haven't found another drink I like quite as much. Granted,… READ THE REST
The MatrixPad Z10 has all the features of more expensive tablets at just $110
Did you know that 2020 was a surprisingly good year for tablet sales? After several years of stagnant growth and losing business to the creep of incrementally bigger smartphones, the tablet market saw a pretty serious explosion during the pandemic. In fact, tablet sales were up almost 14 percent in 2020. If you're in the market… READ THE REST
The Kyvol Cybovac D6 is a robot vacuum and mopper, all in one
As we continue in our technological march toward Rosie the Robot, we quietly reached a major milestone in that revolution in just the last few years. We've been manufacturing robots to handle all kinds of household tasks for a while now. We have vacuuming robots, for instance. We also have mopping robots. But until recently,… READ THE REST