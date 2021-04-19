In The Nothings Suite, Pippin Barr exports the simplest possible game from 14 game development apps and libraries. In many cases it results in nothing beyond simply running and showing the title "Nothing", but you can "play" all of them and Barr offers insights into each creative platform. Puzzlescript, Unity and Unreal Engine (pictured above, a liminal space indeed) are three that come with a lot of nothing.
What happens when you export the simplest possible "game" from Unity and other game dev environments?
