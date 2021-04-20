Ted Nugent last year: Covid is a scam! Ted Nugent this year: OK so I have Covid

In his Christmas message last year, American singer songwriter Ted Nugent said that Covid was a scam, that there was no real pandemic, and that people who wear masks to prevent its transmission are "sheep". Last night, however, Nugent admitted that he had caught the disease and spent 10 days believing he was dying: "it was a clusterfuck." In the message on Facebook Live, Nugent declares that "I got the Chinese shit", pivoting elegantly from denialism to racism.

Describing his symptoms including a "stuffed-up head" and "body-aches", Nugent continued: "My god, what a pain in the a**. I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days… So I was officially tested positive for Covid-19 today."

Nugent, 72, said in his Facebook Live posting that he was told not to admit he had the disease, presumably by the same people who encouraged him to publicly wonder why we didn't shut down for the first 18 Covids.