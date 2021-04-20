It's still not as cool as the US Consumer Protection and Safety Commission. But I guess it's all right.
The US Department of Transportation just put out its own Lo-Fi Chill Mix
General Motors' new "air taxi" design is basically a one-person flying car
At 2021's digital CES conference, GM introduced renderings for a Cadillac-branded, battery-powered "air taxi." CNet reports: The sleek, electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft would be GM's first foray into aerial mobility, and the company says this four-rotor aircraft is powered by a 90-kWh battery to deliver speeds of up to 56 mph. Beyond that,… READ THE REST
Fewer people are driving because of COVID-19 — but more of them are getting into accidents
From Wired: Heeding public health officials, plenty of people stopped traveling. So yes, traffic deaths did decline, at least in the first half of the year, according to the most recent government data available. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which tracks traffic fatalities, says 16,650 people died on US roads from January through June, compared with… READ THE REST
US military literally trying to reinvent the wheel
Since 2018, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and DARPA have been trying to reinvent the wheel for the US military, converting it into an all-terrain transformer. Wheels that transform into tracks on the fly and a digital assistant that helps drivers find the safest, surest route across steep terrain — or even does the driving… READ THE REST
