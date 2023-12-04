A 28-year-old gentleman in Atlanta climbed aboard a city bus but didn't want to pay the fare — so he became a hijacker instead. But not before verbally abusing the driver, who got off the bus, fearing for his safety.

That's when the man got behind the wheel with at least one passenger onboard. But with no particular place to go, he decided to meander around the city, even dropping a passenger off at a Waffle House before ending the scenic journey 20 minutes later at the entrance to Stone Mountain Park.

From Yahoo! News:

Officers were called around 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, about a person accused of stealing a Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority bus in DeKalb County, WSB-TV reported, citing MARTA police. Officials said the man, 28, boarded the bus without paying and threatened the driver when he was told he couldn't ride, Sgt. Ron Philistin told WANF. Another passenger paid his fare, but the man became "disorderly" and continued to hurl threats at the driver. Fearing for his safety, the driver pulled over at a gas station and got off the bus, police said. "The suspect followed him and started making more threats," Philistin told WSB Radio. "The operator continued to the gas station; and once he got inside, he saw the suspect boarding the bus and closing the door."

Naturally, police arrested the man while he was at Stone Mountain Park, charging him with hijacking.