Howdy Doody, a bull, rides in a customized police cruiser

Driver Lee Meyer was issued a citation and warnings over various vehicle code violations he committed in modifying his car into a cattle-transport sedan. His bull, Howdy Doody, is well-known locally and appeared to be handling the ride pretty calmly. The rear passenger side does seem to need a cleanup.

Nebraska police did not overreact, which is startling.

Daily Beast:

"The officers received a call referencing a car driving into town that had a cow in it," Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman told News Channel Nebraska, noting that the cops thought the animal would be "something small" that "would actually fit inside the vehicle." Instead, they were met with a giant bull protruding from the car, which had been modified to allow the animal's legs to fit in the front seat. The rest of the bull, named Howdy Doody, spilled out over the top of the car and the windshield. The driver, identified as Lee Meyer, was issued a warning by police, who asked him "to take the animal back home and leave the city," Reiman said.

The personalized license plate seems to mislabel Howdy Doody as a canine.

