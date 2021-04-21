Merrick Garland says Chauvin's guilty verdict not enough – Minneapolis Police Dept now being investigated

On the day that Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd in May 2020, the Minneapolis Police Department put out a press release that painted quite a different picture. They claimed Floyd, while in handcuffs, "physically resisted officers" and "appeared to be suffering medical distress." None of the details that occurred during the excruciating 9 minutes and 29 seconds of Chauvin pressing his knee into Floyd's neck was mentioned.

A day after Chauvin was found guilty of murder, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Chauvin's guilty verdict wasn't enough. "Yesterday's verdict in the state criminal trial does not address potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis," he announced this morning. "Today, I am announcing that the Justice Department has opened a civil investigation to determine whether the Minneapolis Police Department engages in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing."

