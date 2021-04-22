Stainless steel taco holders on sale

Mark Frauenfelder

We have tacos about once a week, and every time I pull out these stainless steel taco holders, I'm glad I bought them. They make it easy to load your taco with cheese, tomatoes, avocado, and salsa, and they keep your tacos from tipping over and disgorging their contents before you've had a change to ingest them.