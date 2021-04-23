Teacher fired after getting drunk and taking teens to strip club

An information technology teacher at a fancy private school in Northumbria, England, was fired after getting drunk and taking students to a strip club. The incident, which took place during a school trip to Costa Rica and involved threats to the some of the students, resulted in Richard Glenn, 55, being sent home immediately "due to his behaviour". He later admitted gross negligence and has also been banned from teaching for three years.

According to the BBC, Glenn's rap sheet includes: