Josh Hawley says "corporate media" is trying to cancel his book, then tells people they can buy it on Amazon

Mark Frauenfelder

If there's one thing Senator Josh Hawley's followers love more than guns, sedition, and hatred of fair elections, it's a daily serving of hypocrisy. Today's example is brought to you by Mike Masnik, who tweeted these two images, with the comment, "He literally claims that big tech tried to stop the book. And that simple claim seems undermined by the fact that Amazon is selling it."

Image
Image