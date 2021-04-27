Watch: why the AeroPress is a great little coffee maker

Mark Frauenfelder

Tyler Winegarner is. reviewing his favorite tools for Cool Tools and in his latest video, he demonstrates why he likes the AeroPress coffee maker so much. "For the past ten years or so, I've pretty much made every single cup of coffee I drink using one tool, the Aeropress. The Aeropress is a compact, affordable and portable tool for making a single cup of coffee – and a really good cup of coffee."