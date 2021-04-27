Tyler Winegarner is. reviewing his favorite tools for Cool Tools and in his latest video, he demonstrates why he likes the AeroPress coffee maker so much. "For the past ten years or so, I've pretty much made every single cup of coffee I drink using one tool, the Aeropress. The Aeropress is a compact, affordable and portable tool for making a single cup of coffee – and a really good cup of coffee."
Watch: why the AeroPress is a great little coffee maker
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Coffee
- cool tools
Good conical burr grinder for coffee
I've owned this Capresso Infinity Conical Burr Grinder for 10 years or more, and it still runs like a champ. If you're at all serious about grinding coffee at home, a burr grinder is the way to go, especially when making espresso. Blade grinders lacerate the beans, and the size of the grounds varies wildly.… READ THE REST
Start your day with 18 minutes of music about coffee, courtesy of They Might Be Giants
My favorite song about coffee is this 30-second hardcore punk banger by Descendents. But in case you want another way to amp up your morning caffeine intake that isn't a pure blitzkrieg of sensory overload, this mix of They Might Be Giants tunes about coffee are a great alternative. It's a good microcosm of the… READ THE REST
Bodum coffee grinder handle hack
They all laughed at me at the invention symposium (that I dreamed up in my head) when I showed them that it could be done! I installed a handle to my coffee grinder and emerged vindicated and victorious. The handle was real. The vindication was imagined. For nearly a year now my Bodum Bistro electric… READ THE REST
These cool robotic and coding explorer kits can turn your kids into STEM-ready learners
STEM jobs are expected to increase to more than 9 million next year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. With job markets still recovering from the COVID shutdowns and seismic shifts in scores of industries over the past year, it's no wonder that many parents are getting smart and deciding to get their… READ THE REST
This sneaky powerful charging hub brings power to the unlikeliest place: the back seat.
Car trips with the family aren't just journeys from Point A to Point B. And they aren't just some bonding time, gathering everyone together in a single vehicle to talk, laugh, sing and come together as a cohesive unit. No, make no mistake. Car trips…are war. From the adults in the front seats to kids… READ THE REST
This full-spectrum CBD tincture goes right at sleep problems and right now, it's 20% off
If you find yourself tossing and turning at night, unable to get to sleep, it's an incredibly frustrating position. Right now, 70 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep problems. That translates to about 30 percent of adults over the age of 18 who are having frequent bouts of insufficient sleep. For many of those who… READ THE REST