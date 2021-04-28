Carla ordered a 24-pack of these cheap Bic mechanical pencils. I tried one and I like it a lot. The lead diameter is 0.9 mm and it has a number 2 lead inside. It also contains one extra lead in the barrel. A 24-pack sells for about $0.25 a pencil. They are supposed to be disposable, but why not buy a bunch of 9mm lead for cheap and keep using the pencil? You can even get colored leads!
Cheap mechanical pencils can be refilled with colored lead
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- useful stuff
I simplified my Wifi set up with a Google Nest router and extenders
We live in a house with walls that have chicken wire behind the plaster. They do a great job of blocking Wifi. To get around it, I installed a Frankensteinian hodgepodge of cables, powerline adapters, and wireless access points all around the house. They all had different SSIDs and the coverage was still spotty. It… READ THE REST
This super bright LED work light is great for housepainting
I've been painting the interior walls of our house and have learned that it is easy to miss spots unless you have a very bright light. This inexpensive LED work light from Tacklife does the trick. It has two brightness settings and the brightest setting is like bringing the sun into my house. It throws… READ THE REST
Get these digital calipers for a super-low price with promo code
Use code 7Z74KWSZ at checkout to get these Tacklife digital calipers for a rock-bottom price. They switch between digital inches and millimeters and can measure thickness, ID and OC of holes and cylinders, steps, and the depth of blind holes. What are you waiting for? READ THE REST
Get ready for summer grilling season with this stainless steel skewer set at almost 20% off
Skewers are about as primal an instrument as man has ever devised. In fact, a stick with a fashioned tip for just that type of open-flame cooking was found at a campsite believed to date back over 300,000 years. With all that research and development time, it would be easy to imagine that pretty much… READ THE REST
This walnut charging dock for your Apple devices makes your desktop super-classy
Even in this new age of home offices and remote employment, we still haven't really advanced the state of desk decor much, have we? The walls around you may have changed and your boss may have to Zoom you rather than casually eyeball your productivity during a judgmental walk-by, but the immediate desktop environment probably… READ THE REST
These cool robotic and coding explorer kits can turn your kids into STEM-ready learners
STEM jobs are expected to increase to more than 9 million next year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. With job markets still recovering from the COVID shutdowns and seismic shifts in scores of industries over the past year, it's no wonder that many parents are getting smart and deciding to get their… READ THE REST