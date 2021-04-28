Feds execute search warrant at Giuliani's residence, says NYT

Federal investigators seized Rudy Giuliani's electronic devices in a search warrant at his Upper East Side apartment in Manhattan today, reports The New York Times. Sources told the paper that the warrant is part of a criminal investigation into Giuliani's dealings with Ukrainian officials to dig up dirt on Hunter Biden.

From the NY Times:

As he was pressuring Ukrainian officials to investigate the Bidens, Mr. Giuliani became fixated on removing the ambassador, Marie L. Yovanovitch, whom he saw as an obstacle to those efforts. At the urging of Mr. Giuliani and other Republicans, Mr. Trump ultimately Ms. Yovanovitch.

Mr. Giuliani, the prosecutors have explored whether he was working not only for Mr. Trump, but also for Ukrainian officials or businesses who wanted the ambassador to be dismissed for their own reasons, according to people briefed on the matter.

Under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, or FARA, it is a federal crime to try to influence or lobby the United States government at the request or direction of a foreign official without disclosing it to the Justice Department.