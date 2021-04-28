Watch this cool demonstration of a Lego truck being modified to go up increasingly steeper inclines

Mark Frauenfelder
Off-roading explained using Lego vehicle from Damnthatsinteresting

Here's a nifty demonstration of how to modify a Lego car to go up a glass incline. It slips at 20 degrees until it's converted to a 4-wheel drive. At 40 degrees it needs grippier tires. At 50 degrees it flips upside down until its center of gravity is dropped. The modifications continue until the car is going up a 180-degree slope (i.e., upside down).