Chewbacca wanted by police for stabbing someone in New Orleans

New Orleans police are seeking the whereabouts of Chewbacca who is suspected of aggravated battery with a knife. According to the NOPD, the incident occurred on Saturday night and Chewbacca hasn't been seen since. I find it unfortunate that Chewbacca is being blamed for this heinous crime when the photo clearly depicts some other Wookie. From the NOPD:

At about 8:50 p.m., the pictured subject – a street performer in the Eighth District known to wear a costume of the Star Wars character Chewbacca – reportedly stabbed the victim with a knife after a verbal disagreement. The subject's actual identity is unknown. However, a witness stated that the subject's costume head came off during the altercation and revealed the suspect to be a black male, possibly in his 20s.